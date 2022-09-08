Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 6,133 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $141.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.55 and a twelve month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

