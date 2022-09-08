ZooKeeper (ZOO) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $4.04 million and $171,723.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,889.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,744.30 or 0.08992877 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005156 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001761 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00866048 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00017348 BTC.
About ZooKeeper
ZooKeeper’s total supply is 237,717,464 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.
