Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.26-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $339.00 million-$341.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.84 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.16-$1.18 EPS.

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $6.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.25. 4,037,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,921. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.82 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Stephens began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $246.53.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,302 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $168,365,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zscaler by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 287,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,038,000 after purchasing an additional 40,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,571,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

