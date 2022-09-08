Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.26-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $339.00 million-$341.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.84 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.16-$1.18 EPS.
Zscaler Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ZS traded up $6.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.25. 4,037,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,921. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.82 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Stephens began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $246.53.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Zscaler
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $168,365,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zscaler by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 287,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,038,000 after purchasing an additional 40,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,571,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zscaler (ZS)
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.