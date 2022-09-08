Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.18–$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $394.00 million-$400.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.82 million. Zuora also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.05 EPS.

NYSE:ZUO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.92. 643,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,249. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.95. Zuora has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $23.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.17.

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 18,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $161,954.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,185 shares in the company, valued at $796,422.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 31,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $278,803.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,241.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 18,136 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $161,954.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,422.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,483 shares of company stock valued at $840,478 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Zuora by 5.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Zuora by 1.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Zuora by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 5.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 61.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

