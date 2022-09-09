11,579 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in General Mills by 1,105.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 260,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after purchasing an additional 238,727 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in General Mills by 6.6% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 327,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 13.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in General Mills by 105.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,212,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,106,000 after purchasing an additional 623,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth $2,126,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.74. 92,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,204,692. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.16. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.47 and a 52-week high of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.33.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIS. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

