13,523 Shares in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Bought by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 10,685.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1,063.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $27.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Nielsen Dividend Announcement

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

