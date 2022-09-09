14,227 Shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Purchased by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,227 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $16.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $827.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average is $25.04. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $805.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.56 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.16%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ANF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

