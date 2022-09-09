14,689 Shares in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Purchased by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,689 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,992. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.46 and its 200-day moving average is $228.64.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 11.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SBNY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Signature Bank to $280.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.38.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.