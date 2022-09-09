2,105 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Purchased by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000. Estée Lauder Companies makes up approximately 0.7% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $251.98 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.39 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.25. The company has a market capitalization of $89.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $1,828,758.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,168 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,264. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.65.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.