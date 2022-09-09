25,925 Shares in Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY) Bought by Wolfswood Holdings LLC

Wolfswood Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Locafy accounts for 0.3% of Wolfswood Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Locafy Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of LCFY opened at $0.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58. Locafy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

Get Locafy alerts:

About Locafy

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners.

Receive News & Ratings for Locafy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Locafy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.