25,925 Shares in Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY) Bought by Wolfswood Holdings LLC

Wolfswood Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Locafy accounts for 0.3% of Wolfswood Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.
Locafy Stock Down 7.6 %
Shares of LCFY opened at $0.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58. Locafy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.
About Locafy
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Locafy (LCFY)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Locafy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Locafy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.