2,600 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Acquired by Enlightenment Research LLC

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after buying an additional 1,481,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,858,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,147,000 after buying an additional 289,762 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,722,000 after buying an additional 4,043,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,062,000 after purchasing an additional 122,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,048,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,498,000 after purchasing an additional 189,877 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
KMB traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $126.73. 22,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,849. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.13 and a 200-day moving average of $130.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.14.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
