27,144 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Purchased by Pinnbrook Capital Management LP

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000. CSX comprises approximately 0.5% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.54. The stock had a trading volume of 208,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,276,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.86. The firm has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CSX to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

