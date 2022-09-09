300FIT NETWORK Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges (FIT)

300FIT NETWORK (FIT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, 300FIT NETWORK has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. 300FIT NETWORK has a market cap of $9.11 million and approximately $433,189.00 worth of 300FIT NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 300FIT NETWORK coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About 300FIT NETWORK

FIT is a coin. 300FIT NETWORK’s total supply is 9,997,043,839 coins and its circulating supply is 9,456,068,539 coins. 300FIT NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @fitoken_org.

Buying and Selling 300FIT NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Financial Investment Token is backed by FIAT currency that provides individuals and organizations with a robust and decentralized method of exchanging value while using a familiar accounting unit. The innovation of blockchains is an auditable and cryptographically secured global ledger. “

