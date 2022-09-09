360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Sold by Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd

Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,510,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,077,942 shares during the period. 360 DigiTech makes up 45.5% of Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd owned 2.96% of 360 DigiTech worth $69,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,975,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,579,000 after acquiring an additional 126,007 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after buying an additional 310,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,355,000 after acquiring an additional 299,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 287,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on QFIN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on 360 DigiTech from $26.78 to $25.39 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of 360 DigiTech stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.38. 5,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,770. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.29.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.63 by ($0.21). 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

