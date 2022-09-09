3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $343.03

Shares of 3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 343.03 ($4.14) and traded as low as GBX 332.50 ($4.02). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 335 ($4.05), with a volume of 499,642 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 336.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 343.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The stock has a market cap of £3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 745.56.

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

