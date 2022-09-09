4,054,262 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Bought by GQG Partners LLC

GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,054,262 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,587,000. GQG Partners LLC owned 0.77% of Cleveland-Cliffs at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,797.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLF traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,455,319. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.23.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

