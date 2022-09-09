4,694 Shares in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Acquired by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,694 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $16,131,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,440,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of SBR traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.00. The stock had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,118. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.53. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $90.73.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The energy company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 774.40% and a net margin of 96.53%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $10.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.70%.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

