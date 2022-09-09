4,951 Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Bought by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. Camden Property Trust comprises about 1.0% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 258,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 64,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

CPT opened at $133.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.06 and a 200 day moving average of $147.61. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $125.17 and a 12 month high of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.41%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

