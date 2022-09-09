5,095 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,000. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 0.8% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after buying an additional 306,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,509,544,000 after buying an additional 65,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,108,603,000 after buying an additional 241,296 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,792,963,000 after buying an additional 67,385 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,995,048,000 after buying an additional 106,519 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW opened at $460.77 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $488.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.35, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.84.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,256 shares of company stock valued at $14,019,372 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

