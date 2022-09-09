5,925 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 71.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of ETSY stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.60. 70,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,517. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.28. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $1,806,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,588.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $1,806,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,588.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $577,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,170 shares of company stock worth $13,166,674 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

