6,001 Shares in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Acquired by GQG Partners LLC

GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSBC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in HSBC by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 74,646 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in HSBC by 1,673.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 24,579 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in HSBC by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,879,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,653,000 after buying an additional 398,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

HSBC traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.93. 131,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average of $32.41. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $38.61.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 575 ($6.95) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $615.57.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

