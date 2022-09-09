700,000 Shares in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Acquired by PSquared Asset Management AG

PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 700,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,880,000. Tower Semiconductor makes up approximately 12.2% of PSquared Asset Management AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $73,000.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of TSEM stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $46.04. 6,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,553. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day moving average is $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $49.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Tower Semiconductor

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

(Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.