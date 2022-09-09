8,319 Shares in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Bought by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 53.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 44.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Insider Activity

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $193,420.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,233.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PENN stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 2.24. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $84.95.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

Featured Articles

