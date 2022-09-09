8,644 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Acquired by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,104,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,765,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 756.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 951,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,492,000 after purchasing an additional 840,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 27,304.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 712,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,396,000 after purchasing an additional 709,924 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SWK stock opened at $88.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.42 and a 200-day moving average of $120.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.63 and a 1-year high of $199.20.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.