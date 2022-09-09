9,000 Shares in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Purchased by Enlightenment Research LLC

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 16,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 95.9% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TECK. CIBC upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.98.

NYSE TECK traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $34.10. 143,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,877,382. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average of $36.32. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.97%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

