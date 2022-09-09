AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on AAON to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

AAON Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $57.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AAON has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $83.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). AAON had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AAON will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $442,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,468.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $442,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,468.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 21,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $1,321,481.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,186.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,181 shares of company stock worth $1,863,448 in the last quarter. 19.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAON

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAON. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

