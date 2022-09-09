Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY23 guidance to $6.75-7.50 EPS.
Shares of ASO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.03. 10,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,902. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average is $38.36. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.58.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.
ASO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.36.
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.
