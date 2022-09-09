Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,089,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.17% of Accenture worth $367,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 24,082.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 418,786 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 697.5% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,893 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.53. The stock had a trading volume of 32,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,022. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $261.77 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $183.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.56.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.17.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

