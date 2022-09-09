Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Pearl River Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 251.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,812 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.2% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Adobe by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Adobe by 62.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $391.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.33. The company has a market capitalization of $183.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.12.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

