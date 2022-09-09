AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. AeroVironment updated its FY23 guidance to $1.35-1.65 EPS.

AeroVironment Trading Up 14.9 %

AVAV opened at $101.87 on Friday. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -565.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.30.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $336,884.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $242,690.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $336,884.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter worth approximately $572,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 21.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,261,000 after purchasing an additional 63,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

