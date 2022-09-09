AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.47

Shares of AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.47 and last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 5545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

AGC Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. AGC had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that AGC Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AGC

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

