AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.21.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AIB Group from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.20 ($3.27) in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €3.60 ($3.67) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AIB Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on AIB Group from €2.67 ($2.72) to €2.80 ($2.86) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of AIB Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

AIB Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIB Group stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26. AIB Group has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

