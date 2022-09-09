Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Akili Price Performance

Akili stock opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. Akili has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $37.58.

About Akili

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

