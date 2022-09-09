Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on Akili in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock.
Akili Price Performance
Akili stock opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. Akili has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $37.58.
About Akili
Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akili (AKLI)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Akili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.