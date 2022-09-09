Akita Inu (AKITA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Akita Inu (AKITA) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Akita Inu has a total market capitalization of $14.80 million and $262,342.00 worth of Akita Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akita Inu coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Akita Inu has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00038364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,386.49 or 0.99925760 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00039203 BTC.

Akita Inu Coin Profile

Akita Inu (CRYPTO:AKITA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2021. The official website for Akita Inu is www.akitatoken.net.

Akita Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AKITA is an experiment in decentralized community-driven. No founders, no team tokens.AKITA (Akita Inu) is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain.Originally a meme token without a team nor a project, acting as Doge's and Shiba Inu's smaller brother, it now has a strong community of 45,000+ holders, a dedicated team known as Polarfox Labs, and many moderators to help federate the community.The goal of the team is to convert this coin from a meme token to a real, useful token with various use cases.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akita Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akita Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akita Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

