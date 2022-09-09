Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Director Sells $27,300.00 in Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $27,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,825.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Akoustis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.31. 2,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,418. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71.

Institutional Trading of Akoustis Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. 52.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Featured Stories

