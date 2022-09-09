Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.89-$1.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $828.50 million-$859.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $838.44 million.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Alarm.com from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.80.

ALRM stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.79. 5,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,585. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.62, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.09. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $90.69.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $515,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $515,592.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 11,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $833,838.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,233,692.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,803 shares of company stock worth $1,942,096 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Alarm.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,435,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Alarm.com by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 165,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 59,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

