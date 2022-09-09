Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Boosted by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,212,150 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 3.3% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $813,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.76. The company had a trading volume of 221,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,385,334. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.06 and a 200 day moving average of $99.71. The company has a market cap of $242.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $182.09.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

