Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Increased to $256.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $170.00 to $256.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.29.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.4 %
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $226.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 0.58. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $236.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.38.
Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $368,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,629 shares in the company, valued at $762,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,349 shares of company stock worth $1,033,073. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
