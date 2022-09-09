Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Trading Down 2.3%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.66 and last traded at C$6.70. 5,964 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 15,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.86.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of C$228.60 million and a PE ratio of 8.59.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

Further Reading

