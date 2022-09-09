AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Shares of DIT stock traded up $10.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $203.00. 1,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576. AMCON Distributing has a 52-week low of $122.85 and a 52-week high of $270.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $118.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.77 and a 200 day moving average of $175.60.

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $10.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $550.58 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 1.01%.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

