American Beacon Advisors Inc. Buys 2,300 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

American Beacon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Infosys accounts for approximately 10.8% of American Beacon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. American Beacon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 1.5% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 160.1% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Infosys stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,673,733. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average of $20.38. The company has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is 49.28%.

INFY has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush cut their price target on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

