American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

NYSE AEO opened at $10.58 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.29.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEO shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 11,932 shares of company stock worth $139,435 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,420 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $22,096,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,534,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,317 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 738.5% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,118,188 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,786,000 after purchasing an additional 984,825 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,359,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,038,000 after purchasing an additional 931,001 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.