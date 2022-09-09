American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,148,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172,576 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $214,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.21. The company had a trading volume of 36,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,526. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $105.48.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.71.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

