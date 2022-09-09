American International Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,541 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $51,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 32.2% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.5% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S&P Global Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

SPGI traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $369.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,591. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $364.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.37. The stock has a market cap of $123.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

