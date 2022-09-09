American International Group Inc. Cuts Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $36,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.87. 9,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,478. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.12 and a 200-day moving average of $252.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.53.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.