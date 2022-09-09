American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $60,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN traded up $3.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $291.10. 19,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,022. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.77 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.56. The stock has a market cap of $184.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Barclays reduced their price target on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.17.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

