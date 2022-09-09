American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,216 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $55,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,489 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Intuit by 163.0% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 80.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,402,000 after acquiring an additional 962,524 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU traded up $6.78 on Friday, reaching $445.82. The company had a trading volume of 15,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,087. The company has a fifty day moving average of $436.14 and a 200-day moving average of $432.48. The company has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,902 shares of company stock worth $16,251,640. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.61.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

