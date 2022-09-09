American International Group Inc. Has $76.93 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 0.4% of American International Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $76,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $662.07.

Insider Activity

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $568.80. 13,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,294. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $566.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $557.87. The company has a market cap of $222.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

