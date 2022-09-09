American International Group Inc. Has $86.69 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 532,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,414 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.5% of American International Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $86,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.48. The stock had a trading volume of 100,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,039,438. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.37 and a 200-day moving average of $159.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $311.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $93.31 and a 12-month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.15.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

