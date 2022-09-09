American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,704 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 8,555 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $40,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 2.2 %

AXP traded up $3.33 on Friday, reaching $156.85. 65,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.13 and its 200-day moving average is $164.15. The company has a market cap of $117.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

